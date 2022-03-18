Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 die after small boat capsizes off northeastern Japan

MORIOKA, Iwate

Three people who were aboard a small boat died after the vessel capsized on Thursday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture in Japan's northeast, a local coast guard office said.

The three were Tomoaki Goto, a 54-year-old professor at Iwate University, Yasufumi Ota, 67, and Takashi Matsugashira, 54. The Chiyo Maru, a 2.9-ton leisure fishing boat owned by Ota, left a fishing port at around 2 p.m. for Goto to conduct a research project on sea squint.

According to the Kamaishi Coast Guard Office, it received a report at around 5:45 p.m. that the small boat had capsized in the sea about 1.3 kilometers from the port. Goto and Matsugashira were found floating in the water and pronounced dead at a hospital later.

After towing the boat back to the port, the coast guard searched the vessel and found Ota's body on Thursday night.

The local coast guard office is investigating the cause of the accident, as sailing conditions were not rough at the time it occurred.

