 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A crane lifts a damaged vehicle onto a recovery truck at the site of an accident on the Tohoku Expressway in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture early Sunday morning. Image: KYODO
national

3 killed in expressway accidents caused by driver traveling wrong way

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA

Two people died in a vehicle collision Saturday night caused by a driver traveling the wrong way down an eastern Japan expressway, with a third person killed when a truck slammed into traffic that had backed up after the first incident.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, the car traveling the wrong direction on the Tohoku Expressway in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, collided head-on with another vehicle driven by the second victim. Police confirmed Sunday that the two drivers, two men -- one in his 40s and the other in his 50s -- had died.

The victim of the subsequent impact involving the truck was a woman in her 60s, though details surrounding her death remain unknown.

Both accidents occurred between the Nasu and Kuroisoitamuro exits on the expressway, which runs between Saitama and Aomori prefectures.

Thirteen people were taken to hospital.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

0 Comments
Login to comment

Again. Highway on ramps fed by roundabouts, not traffic light controlled crossroads, prevent this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo