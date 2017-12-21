3 die in house fire in Iwate Prefecture

Three people died as a fire gutted a two-story house early Thursday in Iwate Prefecture, police said.

Kazunori Shinzaka, 51, and his 80-year-old parents -- Minoru and Misako -- were found dead after the fire broke out in the city of Hachimantai around 2:40 a.m., the police said, adding that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The three lived together in the house, the police said. According to a relative, Shinzaka and his father were taking care of Misako, who has suffered dementia.

