national

3 die in house fire in Iwate Prefecture

MORIOKA

Three people died as a fire gutted a two-story house early Thursday in Iwate Prefecture, police said.

Kazunori Shinzaka, 51, and his 80-year-old parents -- Minoru and Misako -- were found dead after the fire broke out in the city of Hachimantai around 2:40 a.m., the police said, adding that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The three lived together in the house, the police said. According to a relative, Shinzaka and his father were taking care of Misako, who has suffered dementia.

4 Comments
What a sad loss especially this time of the year.

Yes tragic. It just seems that with the wooden houses here if a fire breaks out during the night people have little chance of escaping. I've read of quite a few deaths recently, perhaps the government should run a special scheme encouraging people to fit smoke alarms?

Fire/Smoke Alarms been mandatory for over 10yrs now.

The need to police it or use public shaming/guilting (something the Japanese culture has perfected) or simply advertising to get compliance. I do not recall ever seeing one in any home I visited (and I wasn't shy to tell them the importance of it) in Japan. We are talking about very old wood (read tinder boxes) homes that burn fast. In Canada you would be hard pressed to see a home without one or two smoke detector. My home has Co detector as well. These deaths would have been prevented for $30.00....pretty ridiculous and and a sad waste.

