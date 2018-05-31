3 elderly men fall to their deaths from apartment in Sasebo

Three elderly men, whom police believe were brothers, were found dead on the ground outside a municipal apartment building in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, late Tuesday night.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a resident of the apartment building located in Matsubaracho called police, saying she had heard a loud sound resembling something large falling outside at around 9 p.m., followed by two similar sounds one after another, Sankei Shimbun reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the three men, two of whom were lying dead next to each other, and the third man, a few meters away from them. There were no identification documents on any of the three bodies, and there was only one pair of shoes found nearby.

Police believe that the three brothers were living together in an apartment on the 12th floor of the building. All of them were reportedly in their 70s,.

According to investigators, the three are presumed to have jumped from the roof of the 12-story building. To access the roof, one needs a key, which only residents and operators of the building have.

© Japan Today