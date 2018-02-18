3 elderly people perish in Kagawa Pref fire

Three elderly people died in a fire that destroyed two houses in Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture, late Saturday.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the home of Hisashi Kishii, 73, at around 10:40 p.m., Fuji TV reported. As firefighters battled the blaze, it spread to a neighboring house.

After 2 1/2 hours, the flames were extinguished.

Police on Sunday said two bodies were found inside the ruins of the home and have identified them as Kishii and his wife Setsuko, 74. A man in the neighboring building, Tsutomu Ishida, was identified as the third victim.

