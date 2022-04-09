3 fall to their deaths from cliff while rock climbing

Three people fell to their deaths from a cliff while rock climbing in Minami-izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.
Police said a fisherman saw the three fall at around 2 p.m., TV Shizuoka reported. All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police said the three were a local rock climbing guide who was in his 60s, a 78-year-old woman and her 48-year-old son, both from Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture. They were tethered together by a rope.
Locals say the cliff is a popular rock-climbing spot.© Japan Today
Lamilly
That is sad. They were at a popular spot with a guide, not as if they were off the beaten track without a professional. Very sad
zichi
78 is too old for rock climbing.
snowymountainhell
A tragic end to a mother & son yet, very different from the other types of family news stories we often read here.
Agree with @zichi about her advanced age. Perhaps son was taking mom up the mountain to share one more life experience?
Still, @Lamily, it was possibly the guide’s overconfidence in his own previous experience, strength & ability to insure ALL were tethered to the course lead lines & anchors and not just to each other.
Condolences offered to family & friends of all lost.
timeon
Zichi, Miura climbed Everest at 80 years old. Depends a lot on experience and level of fitness