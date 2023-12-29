3 family members perish in Hokkaido apartment fire

Three members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their apartment in Date, Hokkaido, on Friday.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the first floor of a two-story wooden apartment building at around 5:30 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Fifteen fire trucks were mobilized and extinguished the fire after about 3 1/2 hours.

Police said the remains of three people who lived in the apartment ― an elderly couple and their son ― were found.

The tenants on the second floor were able to get out of the building safely, police said.

