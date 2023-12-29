Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 family members perish in Hokkaido apartment fire

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Three members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their apartment in Date, Hokkaido, on Friday.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the first floor of a two-story wooden apartment building at around 5:30 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Fifteen fire trucks were mobilized and extinguished the fire after about 3 1/2 hours.

Police said the remains of three people who lived in the apartment ― an elderly couple and their son ― were found.  

The tenants on the second floor were able to get out of the building safely, police said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog