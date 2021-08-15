3 foreign media test positive for COVID after returning from Olympics

Three foreign media members who covered the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus within 14 days of leaving Japan, the organizing committee of the Games said Sunday.
The cases are the first of their kind reported by the organizers, who have not disclosed nationalities or other details of the media members.
Eight new infection cases related to the Tokyo Paralympics were reported Sunday, none of which were athletes, the organizers said.
The total number of positive cases related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games since July 1 is 576.© KYODO
2 Comments
