national

3 foreign media test positive for COVID after returning from Olympics

2 Comments
TOKYO

Three foreign media members who covered the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus within 14 days of leaving Japan, the organizing committee of the Games said Sunday.

The cases are the first of their kind reported by the organizers, who have not disclosed nationalities or other details of the media members.

Eight new infection cases related to the Tokyo Paralympics were reported Sunday, none of which were athletes, the organizers said.

The total number of positive cases related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games since July 1 is 576.

Stop the madness. I don't blame only Japan and the IOC, however, all countries who are sending their athletes here when they will not allow any others into their own country such as Australia and NZ due to the COVID. Double standards, isn't it a hoot, these countries putting all us at risk who live and work here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

A nice omiyage!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'd like to proffer a template for a certain-leaning faction of our expat brother-and-sisterhood: Slashes indicate "delete as applicable"

*"(current number of infected foreign media) out of a total of (total number of foreign media)? Call that a cluster / crisis / big deal? It's not as if any of them died / mattered / were from my country / won medals. Anyway, the games were amazing fun and I particularly enjoyed watching the athletics / tennis / weightlifting / other. I can't wait for the *Beijing / Paris / Milan / Los Angeles winter / summer games!

*We must stop allowing people's misfortune to get in the way of our lives / drinking plans / travel / personal pleasure!"*

0 ( +0 / -0 )

