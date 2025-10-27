 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 perish in house fire in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A fire destroyed a house in Saitama on Monday, with three people found dead at the scene, police and firefighters said.

The police believe a man and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 80s were living in the two-story wooden house. They are seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies and the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call from a woman in the neighborhood at around 4:30 a.m., reporting that the building was on fire.

It took about three and a half hours to bring the fire under control, and no damage to neighboring homes was reported, according to the police.

The house was located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northwest of JR Higashi-Urawa Station.

A man in his 60s living nearby said he was woken by a loud noise and saw the house engulfed in flames. With thick black smoke rising, he feared the fire might spread to the surrounding buildings.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel