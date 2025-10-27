3 perish in house fire in Saitama

A fire destroyed a house in Saitama on Monday, with three people found dead at the scene, police and firefighters said.

The police believe a man and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 80s were living in the two-story wooden house. They are seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies and the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call from a woman in the neighborhood at around 4:30 a.m., reporting that the building was on fire.

It took about three and a half hours to bring the fire under control, and no damage to neighboring homes was reported, according to the police.

The house was located in a residential area about 3 kilometers northwest of JR Higashi-Urawa Station.

A man in his 60s living nearby said he was woken by a loud noise and saw the house engulfed in flames. With thick black smoke rising, he feared the fire might spread to the surrounding buildings.

