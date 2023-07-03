Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an explosion in a building in Shimbashi, Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

3 injured in building explosion in Tokyo's Shimbashi district

4 Comments
TOKYO

The sound of an explosion was heard and smoke seen on Monday from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district, police said. At least three people were injured in the incident, the police said, adding that none are in life-threatening condition.

An emergency call was made by an eyewitness to the police at around 3:15 p.m.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the building, according to the police.

The site is in an area filled with eateries and businesses, located around 300 meters west of JR Shimbashi Station.

4 Comments
Shimbashi, a once-popular watering hole for Tokyo salarymen, now a good place to avoid

A headline just from here on JT a few days ago. Any connection with those sounds or explosion reported above?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

News coming in the explosion is in a restaurant kitchen. Possibly gas.

Hope things are under control.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very short article.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Very short article.

Probably to be expanded later when more information becomes available.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

