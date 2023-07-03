3 injured in building explosion in Tokyo's Shimbashi district

The sound of an explosion was heard and smoke seen on Monday from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district, police said. At least three people were injured in the incident, the police said, adding that none are in life-threatening condition.
An emergency call was made by an eyewitness to the police at around 3:15 p.m.
A fire broke out on the second floor of the building, according to the police.
The site is in an area filled with eateries and businesses, located around 300 meters west of JR Shimbashi Station.© KYODO
4 Comments
Sven Asai
A headline just from here on JT a few days ago. Any connection with those sounds or explosion reported above?
Fighto!
News coming in the explosion is in a restaurant kitchen. Possibly gas.
Hope things are under control.
Rodney
Very short article.
virusrex
Probably to be expanded later when more information becomes available.