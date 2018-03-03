3 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision in Aomori

Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car and truck collided in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on National Route 338. Fuji TV reported that five people in their 20s were in the car that crashed into the truck. Of the five, three men were killed, while the other two – a man and a woman -- sustained serious injuries, police said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries to his knee and elbow.

The collision occurred on a curve and police said the truck driver told them the car drifted over the center line into his path

© Japan Today