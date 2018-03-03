Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision in Aomori

0 Comments
AOMORI

Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car and truck collided in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on National Route 338. Fuji TV reported that five people in their 20s were in the car that crashed into the truck. Of the five, three men were killed, while the other two – a man and a woman -- sustained serious injuries, police said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries to his knee and elbow.

The collision occurred on a curve and police said the truck driver told them the car drifted over the center line into his path

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’ And Other Stories Of Workplace Sexism In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

VR (Virtual Reality) Park Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

The Ties That Bind: Fate and Love in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka