Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 killed after their car rear-ends large truck in Hokkaido

1 Comment
HOKKAIDO

Two men and a woman were killed when the car they were in rear-ended a large truck on a highway in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Saturday morning.

According to police and firefighters, the accident occurred at around 5 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the truck had slowed down to turn left off the highway into a parking area when the car slammed into it.

The three occupants of the car ― a brother and sister, and a friend, all in their 20s ― were pulled out of the wreckage and declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The phones should be checked for activity as a cause of the accident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog