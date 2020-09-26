3 killed after their car rear-ends large truck in Hokkaido

Two men and a woman were killed when the car they were in rear-ended a large truck on a highway in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Saturday morning.

According to police and firefighters, the accident occurred at around 5 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the truck had slowed down to turn left off the highway into a parking area when the car slammed into it.

The three occupants of the car ― a brother and sister, and a friend, all in their 20s ― were pulled out of the wreckage and declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

