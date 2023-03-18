Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 perish in Nagano house fire

0 Comments
NAGANO

A fire gutted a two-story house in Nagano early Saturday, leaving three dead, police and firefighters said.

Three bodies were found in the house that was occupied by Hitoshi Nakamura, his wife, their two children and his mother in her 90s, according to police.

The two children escaped from the fire without major injuries. The local fire department was alerted around 3:25 a.m. about the blaze.

An eyewitness in her 70s told the police the occupants were "friendly and appeared to be getting along with each other."

The fire, which local residents said quickly engulfed the house and sent flames into the air, was extinguished in about three hours.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel