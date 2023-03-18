3 perish in Nagano house fire

A fire gutted a two-story house in Nagano early Saturday, leaving three dead, police and firefighters said.

Three bodies were found in the house that was occupied by Hitoshi Nakamura, his wife, their two children and his mother in her 90s, according to police.

The two children escaped from the fire without major injuries. The local fire department was alerted around 3:25 a.m. about the blaze.

An eyewitness in her 70s told the police the occupants were "friendly and appeared to be getting along with each other."

The fire, which local residents said quickly engulfed the house and sent flames into the air, was extinguished in about three hours.

© KYODO