3 killed in traffic accident in Hokkaido tunnel

A 21-year-old man, his 22-year-old sister and their 43-year-old mother were killed when the car they were in collided head-on with an RV in a tunnel in Shimukappu, Hokkaido, on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday in the Hobetsu tunnel, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the light car, driven by Hikaru Ishikawa, appeared to cross the center line into the path of the oncoming RV.

Ishikawa, his sister Kaede, and mother Yumiko, were taken to hospital with extensive injuries. They were pronounced dead on arrival. The 36-year-old driver of the RV sustained minor injuries.

The Ishikawa family were visiting Hokkaido from Osaka, police said.

© Japan Today