Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 killed in traffic accident on expressway in Shiga Pref

0 Comments
OTSU, Shiga

Three people were killed Thursday after a large truck collided with a car on an expressway in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, authorities said.

The car's driver and two backseat passengers, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital and pronounced dead following the collision around 1:10 p.m., the authorities said, adding a man in the front passenger seat sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The driver of the truck, Tatsuya Ikeda, 33, was arrested for negligent driving.

The accident occurred about 3 kilometers east of the Meishin Expressway's Ryuo Interchange where one of the two lanes was closed for repair work at the time, the police said.

The truck rear-ended the car, causing it to hit another truck in front, they said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui