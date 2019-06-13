3 killed in traffic accident on expressway in Shiga Pref

Three people were killed Thursday after a large truck collided with a car on an expressway in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, authorities said.

The car's driver and two backseat passengers, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital and pronounced dead following the collision around 1:10 p.m., the authorities said, adding a man in the front passenger seat sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The driver of the truck, Tatsuya Ikeda, 33, was arrested for negligent driving.

The accident occurred about 3 kilometers east of the Meishin Expressway's Ryuo Interchange where one of the two lanes was closed for repair work at the time, the police said.

The truck rear-ended the car, causing it to hit another truck in front, they said.

