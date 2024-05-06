3 killed, including 2-year-old boy, after truck hits 2 cars in Gunma

Three people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed in a collision involving a truck and two passenger vehicles in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 4 p.m. along National Route 17, broadcaster NTV reported. According to police reports, the truck driver veered into the oncoming lane and collided with two cars waiting at a traffic light.

The three people killed in the collision were in one of the cars. They have been identified as Hiroto Tsukagoshi, 26, his son Minato, 2, and his father Masahiro, 53.

Additionally, the male truck driver, 69, sustained severe injuries in the accident. A 52-year-old woman driving the other car suffered minor injuries.

The collision occurred along a straight stretch of road with two lanes on each side. Police said visibility was good at the time.

