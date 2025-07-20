3 men die in drowning incidents in Ehime Prefecture

Three men died in drowning incidents in Ehime Prefecture on Sunday.

At around 2:30 p.m., the fire department was notified that two men were struggling in the Niyodo River, which flows through Kumakogen town, NHK reported.

Divers found the two men at the bottom of the river, and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the police, the two were both company employees from Matsuyama City -- Haruki Nagase, 25, and Masayoshi Nikaido, 31.

The two had come to the river with colleagues from work. When Nagase got into difficulties while swimming, Nikaido tried to rescue him, but both were swept away.

According to the fire department, the scene was not an area where swimming was prohibited. The water was about five meters deep, and recent rain has caused the water level to rise and the river current to move faster than normal.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Kamo River in Saijo City.

The deceased was Haruto Umeoka, an office worker from Matsuyama City, who had come to swim with two friends.

