national

3 men found dead inside car in Ibaraki Prefecture in apparent group suicide

IBARAKI

The bodies of three men were found Sunday inside a car parked by the edge of a river in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, in what police believe was a group suicide.

Police said the parked vehicle was found at around 10:20 a.m. after one of the men’s relatives searched the area, using the car’s GPS data, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the car’s windows were sealed with adhesive tape and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found inside.

Police said the three men were all from Saitama Prefecture. One was a 38-year-old company employee from Satte City, another company employee aged 30 was from Saitama City, and the third was an unemployed 24-year-old from Kawagoe City.

Police are investigating the relationship between the men and believe they may have met online.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

A tragedy.

Desperate people in desperate times leading to desperate choices. - “Rest In Peace” and “Condolences” offered to surviving family, friends and co-workers.

Unnecessary lost of life is always ‘a tragedy’, especially so with ALL 3 still so young. Someone loved you and was still looking for you.

There is help. If desperate, seek it. Hell, you could even PM me. What is contained in an instant could end up an eternity.

I have started to notice more and more desperate people recently.

I think Japan can be a cold place for those in need.

There isn't a lot of empathy on show over here I am afraid.

Three young men lost forever.

@Laguna I wish there were more people around like you.

