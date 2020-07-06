3 men killed in two-vehicle collision in Sapporo

Three men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sapporo on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at an intersection with no traffic lights in Higashi Ward at around 6:45 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A pickup truck carrying two men aged 39 and 32, crashed into a car driven by a 72-year-old man.

The three men all suffered extensive injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Police said it appeared the car was hit by the pickup truck which was turning right at the intersection.

