Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3-meter tsunami reached nuclear plant after powerful Japan quake

0 Comments
TOKYO

A tsunami measuring about 3 meters high reached the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture following a powerful earthquake that shook central Japan last week but caused no major safety problems, its operator said Tuesday.

According to Hokuriku Electric Power Co, the tsunami reached the facility at about 5:45 p.m., approximately 90 minutes after a 7.6-magnitude quake hit the region on New Year's Day.

The tsunami did not damage the plant, as it is built about 11 meters above sea level and has a 4-meter tall seawall, the utility said.

The tsunami's height was not immediately known as data transmissions from a measuring device set on the seafloor stopped after the quake.

The power company had only confirmed that the water level of a pool connecting with the Sea of Japan rose by some 3 meters.

The operator initially said that a gauge had shown no major change in water levels.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo