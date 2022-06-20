Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 more airports in Japan to resume accepting international flights in July

1 Comment
TOKYO

Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

The addition of Sendai, Hiroshima and Takamatsu airports comes after the government decided on the resumption of international flights at Naha and New Chitose -- gateways to popular tourist spots in Okinawa and Hokkaido -- by the end of June.

Kishida revealed the new plan in an interview with Kyodo News.

Major international hubs such as Narita, Haneda and Kansai are already accepting flights from abroad.

Japan has reopened its doors to foreign tourists, albeit those on packaged tours, by accepting visa procedures for leisure travelers since June 10.

A daily cap of 20,000 people arriving in Japan has been in place, which includes returning Japanese citizens.

After facing criticism that its border control steps are too stringent, the Japanese government has been relaxing them in stages, taking into account the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad.

Currently, countries and regions are divided into three groups, with most in the lowest-risk "blue" group.

Travelers from countries and regions in the group need to show pre-departure negative COVID-19 test results but they are exempt from quarantine and testing upon arrival in Japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Currently, countries and regions are divided into three groups, with most in the lowest-risk "blue" group.

and the highest-risk group is……….purple?

How are we supposed to know the rankings of colors?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog