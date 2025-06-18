3 more bullet trains report issues after service halt in east Japan

JR East said Wednesday three more bullet trains experienced malfunctions the previous day when shinkansen services were suspended for more than five hours between Tokyo and northeastern Japan due to a train failure.

The trains are a new type of bullet train that debuted last year, and all four cases involved their auxiliary power units failing, the operator said. Further investigations are underway to see if the failures are linked.

On Tuesday around 11:25 a.m., a train that was not in service came to a halt in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, after its auxiliary power unit failed and a motor control device that had become overheated stopped functioning.

Services between Tokyo and Sendai stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line only resumed at 5 p.m., and the incident resulted in 86 trains being canceled and 138 trains delayed, according to the company.

On the same day, another not-in-service train became unable to move on its own after it made a stop at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture following the incident in Tochigi Prefecture.

Meanwhile, an in-service train stopped at Sasakino Station in the prefecture after a malfunction alert appeared on the driver's screen around 2:40 p.m. It resumed service after determining that it able to do so.

A malfunction was also found on another in-service train stopping at Oyama Station in Tochigi Prefecture.

In all three cases, issues with the auxiliary power unit were discovered.

JR East said it will not operate the same type of train on its own, outside of a coupled service, until the specific cause of the incidents becomes clear. It also announced the cancellation of more than 20 trains between Tokyo and northeastern Japan, including on part of the line, on Wednesday.

© KYODO