Lawyers and supporters of victims march in Tokyo as a movement seeking an apology and compensation for victims of Japan's now-defunct eugenics law gains momentum. Photo: AFP
national

3 more victims sue Japanese government over forced sterilization

By Kyoko Hasegawa
TOKYO

Three people who were forcibly sterilized under a now-defunct eugenics law in Japan are suing the government Thursday as part of a movement seeking an apology and compensation for victims.

The suits, which are being filed in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan, come after the first such legal action by a victim earlier this year.

"I came out (to court) hoping that many other victims, who have been in agony for decades like myself, will raise their voices and join hands with us" in seeking justice, said a 75-year-old plaintiff filing suit in Tokyo.

"I want the government to admit the truth and I want my life back," he told reporters, using the pseudonym Saburo Kita.

Kita was sterilized as a teenager. When he married years later, he couldn't bring himself to tell his wife, only confiding in her shortly before her death in 2013.

He is seeking 30 million yen from the government, his lawyer Naoto Sekiya said.

"Not only did the Diet fail to take action (on relief measures), the administration also actively implemented a policy that was clearly a breach of the constitution even at the time," Sekiya told reporters.

Along with Kita, two other victims will file suit on Thursday -- one in the Sendai region and another in northern Hokkaido, lawyers said.

Japan's health ministry acknowledges that around 16,500 people were forcibly sterilized under a eugenics law in place between 1948 and 1996.

The law allowed doctors to sterilize people with heritable intellectual disabilities, to "prevent the generation of poor quality descendants".

Another 8,500 people were sterilized with their consent, according to authorities, though lawyers say even those cases were likely "de facto forced" because of the pressure individuals faced.

Japan's government has repeatedly resisted individual appeals from victims to apologise and offer compensation, saying the procedure was legal at the time.

In January, a woman in her 60s became the first person to file a lawsuit over the issue, seeking 11 million yen in compensation for her forced sterilization as a 15-year-old.

In March, lawmakers pledged to consider compensation for those affected, with plans for a bill on the issue next year. But victims and their supporters say the process is moving too slowly.

Germany and Sweden had similar eugenics laws and governments there have apologised and paid compensation to the victims.

Under Japan's eugenics law, some leprosy patients were also forced into abortions because of policies that forbade them from having children. In 2005, a Japanese court for the first time ordered the state to pay damages to an individual with leprosy affected by the law.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Barbaric, archaic, and shameful. You should search out all of your victims who are still alive and pay them without forcing them to go through this BS

You can judge the morality of a government by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens...

This sick practice is not only limited to Japan, but it often seems to stem from either conservative or fascist governments...

Maybe time to grow a heart. I hope the victims win this case.

