3 people fall to their deaths from cliff while rock climbing

Three people fell to their deaths from a cliff while rock climbing in Minami-izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

Police said a fisherman saw the three fall at around 2 p.m., TV Shizuoka reported. All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the three were a local rock climbing guide who was in his 60s, a 78-year-old woman and her 48-year-old son, both from Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture. They were tethered together by a rope.

Locals say the cliff is a popular rock-climbing spot.

