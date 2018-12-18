Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 people found dead in car in apparent joint suicide

2 Comments
TOKYO

The bodies of three people have been found inside a car in a Tokyo suburb, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies of two women and one man, who all appeared to be in their 20s, were found at around 10:50 a.m. Monday in the car parked along a mountain road in Hinohara.

There were no IDs on any of the bodies, and no signs of external signs of injury on any of them, police said. Fuji TV reported that the car windows were sealed shut with tape and that remnants of two charcoal briquettes were in the car.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

That's awful. Its been a while since I've heard of group suicides too.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Aly Rustom - Its been a while since I've heard of group suicides too.

Yeah, at least a month (roll eyes). How many mass-suicides are acceptable? How many are too many? Three more young people so disillusioned with their future in Japan they chose suicide as the way out. It's not sad! It's extremely worrying and baffling. Why do so many young people kill themselves in Japan? It's easy to understand more mature people taking their own lives because of financial, employment or marital issues, but young people should have none of these problems. Japan has reduced their suicide rate by around 30% in the past decade or so. However, Japan still has the highest youth suicide rate. More young people are killing themselves than a decade ago. Something is very wrong with the society.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

Putin 2019 Calendar is Japanese Store’s Best Selling

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Work

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Himeji Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Movies And Dramas To Watch Over The Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Spread The Love This Christmas With This Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel