3 people found dead in car in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of three people have been found inside a car in a Tokyo suburb, in what police believe was a joint suicide.
According to police, the bodies of two women and one man, who all appeared to be in their 20s, were found at around 10:50 a.m. Monday in the car parked along a mountain road in Hinohara.
There were no IDs on any of the bodies, and no signs of external signs of injury on any of them, police said. Fuji TV reported that the car windows were sealed shut with tape and that remnants of two charcoal briquettes were in the car.© Japan Today
Aly Rustom
That's awful. Its been a while since I've heard of group suicides too.
Disillusioned
Yeah, at least a month (roll eyes). How many mass-suicides are acceptable? How many are too many? Three more young people so disillusioned with their future in Japan they chose suicide as the way out. It's not sad! It's extremely worrying and baffling. Why do so many young people kill themselves in Japan? It's easy to understand more mature people taking their own lives because of financial, employment or marital issues, but young people should have none of these problems. Japan has reduced their suicide rate by around 30% in the past decade or so. However, Japan still has the highest youth suicide rate. More young people are killing themselves than a decade ago. Something is very wrong with the society.