3 people found dead in car in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of three people have been found inside a car in a Tokyo suburb, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies of two women and one man, who all appeared to be in their 20s, were found at around 10:50 a.m. Monday in the car parked along a mountain road in Hinohara.

There were no IDs on any of the bodies, and no signs of external signs of injury on any of them, police said. Fuji TV reported that the car windows were sealed shut with tape and that remnants of two charcoal briquettes were in the car.

© Japan Today