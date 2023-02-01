3 people found dead in parked car in apparent joint suicide

Three people were found dead in a parked car in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

Police said the rental car was found in the storage yard of a building company at around 10:30 a.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the three people were a man and a woman in their late 40s or early 50s, and a woman in her 30s or early 40s.

The car windows were sealed and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found inside the car.

Police said relatives of one of the women had filed a missing persons report on Tuesday night after she failed to come home.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

