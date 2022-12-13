3 people found dead inside car in suspected group suicide in Chiba

Police in Onjuku, Chiba Prefecture, said the bodies of three people were found Monday inside a car parked along a woodland road, in what they believe was a group suicide.

According to police, a worker conducting wildlife control services spotted the vehicle at around 9:25 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The car had an out-of-prefecture license plate.

Police were called and found the bodies of one man and two women. A portable charcoal grill was also found in the car. The deceased individuals are in their 20s to 30s and are believed to have died earlier Monday.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more information.

