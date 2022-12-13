3 people found dead inside car in suspected group suicide in Chiba

Police in Onjuku, Chiba Prefecture, said the bodies of three people were found Monday inside a car parked along a woodland road, in what they believe was a group suicide.
According to police, a worker conducting wildlife control services spotted the vehicle at around 9:25 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The car had an out-of-prefecture license plate.
Police were called and found the bodies of one man and two women. A portable charcoal grill was also found in the car. The deceased individuals are in their 20s to 30s and are believed to have died earlier Monday.
Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more information.© Japan Today
TokyoOldMan
So young, and so sad that they sought suicide as a Solution, yet so brave of them to do so, and so Sad for those who loved them.
TokyoOldMan
Just curious, if someone commits suicide in a Rental car, what happens to that Car ?
Rodney
If it is returned late, the renters credit card will be charged.
kyushubill
Too young for this to happen.
nondualism
That voice inside your head that tells you to kill yourself is NOT you; you are the one listening to it.
David Brent
This truly is the country of "the group", isn't it? Even in flippin' suicide!