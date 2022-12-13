Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 people found dead inside car in suspected group suicide in Chiba

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Onjuku, Chiba Prefecture, said the bodies of three people were found Monday inside a car parked along a woodland road, in what they believe was a group suicide.

According to police, a worker conducting wildlife control services spotted the vehicle at around 9:25 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The car had an out-of-prefecture license plate.

Police were called and found the bodies of one man and two women. A portable charcoal grill was also found in the car. The deceased individuals are in their 20s to 30s and are believed to have died earlier Monday.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more information.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

So young, and so sad that they sought suicide as a Solution, yet so brave of them to do so, and so Sad for those who loved them.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Just curious, if someone commits suicide in a Rental car, what happens to that Car ?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

If it is returned late, the renters credit card will be charged.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Too young for this to happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That voice inside your head that tells you to kill yourself is NOT you; you are the one listening to it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This truly is the country of "the group", isn't it? Even in flippin' suicide!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog