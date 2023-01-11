3 people found dead inside car parked on forest road in Kanagawa

The bodies of three people were found in a car parked along a forest road in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, a passerby placed an emergency call just past 8 a.m. and said a “suspicious vehicle” was parked on the road in Midori Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the car's interior was not visible from the outside and the doors were locked.

After opening the car, police found the bodies of one man and two women, all believed to be in their 20s or early 30s. There were no visible signs of injury on the bodies. Remnants of charcoal briquettes were found inside.

Police said the car had been parked at its current location since around noon on January 9.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today