national

3 people injured by bear in same area of city in Ishikawa Prefecture

ISHIKAWA

Three people were injured by a bear in the same area of Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday, in the latest attacks by bears in Honshu.

The first attack occurred at around 10 a.m., Kyodo News reported. A woman in her 70s suffered facial injuries and an arm injury outside her home as she tried to protect herself when the bear attacked her near a barn used to store vegetables.

Early in the afternoon, two more attacks were reported in the vicinity. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were injured in separate incidents, believed to have been done by the same bear.

At around 2:30 p.m., a bear was seen wandering onto the premises of a nearby house. It was killed by a member of a local hunters association at 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were several reported sightings of bears in Hakusan on Saturday, leading them to believe there was more than one bear.

The number of people attacked by Asian black bears and Ussuri brown bears in 15 prefectures this year is a record high 215 as of early December, according to Environment Ministry data. Six people who were attacked died.

