Three people were killed in a fire that destroyed their house in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

According to police and firefighters, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden home at around 1:30 a.m. by a passerby who called 119, Fujii TV reported.

The fire took about 90 minutes to extinguish. Three bodies were found inside the ruins. They were later identified as Koji Taniguchi, 80, his 79-year-old wife and their 54-year-old son.

