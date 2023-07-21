3 schoolgirls drown in Fukuoka river on 1st day of summer vacation

A police officer stands near the site where three schoolgirls drowned on Friday in Miyawaka, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.

The local sixth graders had been playing at the Inunaki River in Miyawaka along with five other children.

Another girl, who along with those who drowned had been stuck in a deep part of the river, was pulled out by friends, according to the headmaster of their school.

There were no adults nearby, even as the headmaster said at a press conference that the school had requested students not to go to the river by themselves.

At approximately 1 p.m., police received a call reporting that the girls had not surfaced from the river. Thirty minutes later, rescue workers found all three girls submerged in the water and promptly transported them to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

The river, which is around 10 meters wide and around 1.3 meter deep on average, was at a normal water level, according to the local office of the land ministry.

© KYODO