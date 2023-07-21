Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police officer stands near the site where three schoolgirls drowned on Friday in Miyawaka, Fukuoka Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

3 schoolgirls drown in Fukuoka river on 1st day of summer vacation

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.

The local sixth graders had been playing at the Inunaki River in Miyawaka along with five other children.

Another girl, who along with those who drowned had been stuck in a deep part of the river, was pulled out by friends, according to the headmaster of their school.

There were no adults nearby, even as the headmaster said at a press conference that the school had requested students not to go to the river by themselves.

At approximately 1 p.m., police received a call reporting that the girls had not surfaced from the river. Thirty minutes later, rescue workers found all three girls submerged in the water and promptly transported them to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

The river, which is around 10 meters wide and around 1.3 meter deep on average, was at a normal water level, according to the local office of the land ministry.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Last week in the sea in a blistering day, I notice that there are so many people around that don’t swim well.

And how easy it is to swim in the sea as opposed to fresh water

Japan needs to push proficiency and education in water safety much more than it does

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel