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3 women in their 20s found dead in Sapporo apartment in apparent joint suicide

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SAPPORO

The bodies of three women in their 20s were found in an apartment in Sapporo on Tuesday in what police believe was a joint suicide.

Police said that shortly before 8 a.m., they received a call from a woman who had visited her daughter's apartment but said nobody opened the door, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police and firefighters went to the apartment in Shiroishi Ward. Inside, they found the three women collapsed in the bathroom. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, there were no visible external injuries on the three bodies, and charcoal briquettes were found in the bathroom. The bathroom door and ventilation fan were sealed with tape.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

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