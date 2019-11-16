Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 workers sustain burns while inspecting maglev train

KOFU

Three people sustained burns Monday during inspection work on a maglev train line under development west of Tokyo, police said.

An unexpected combustion took place on the train at around 4:05 p.m., igniting the clothes of three nearby workers before the fire was quickly put out, the police said. Two of the workers -- a 31-year-old and 29-year-old -- sustained severe burns.

According to Central Japan Railway Co, the three were caught in an eruption of sparks from a circuit breaker device.

The 42.8-kilometer experimental line in Yamanashi Prefecture will be part of the Tokyo-Osaka high-speed maglev train line. Ahead of full services between Tokyo and Osaka, JR Central aims to start operations of the maglev train between Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027 with a top speed of 500 km per hour.

