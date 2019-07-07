Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3-year-old boy drowns while father does river clean-up work in Kochi Pref

0 Comments
KOCHI

A three-year-old boy drowned on Sunday while his father was doing clean-up work at a river as part of a volunteer group project.

According to police, the 39-year-old father called 110 at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting that his son was missing by the Kuma River in Hadaminamicho, Kochi City.

Police and firefighters searched the river and found the boy underwater after about 30 minutes. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead due to drowning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police believe the boy accidentally fell into the river.

The river clean-up was part of a volunteer project by locals living near seven rivers in the prefecture. The Kuma River clean-up commenced at around 6:30 a.m. The father and his son were cutting river reeds and picking up trash when the boy apparently wandered off.

 The spot where the boy’s body was found is approximately 1.4 meters deep.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

New Sazae

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #38: Animation Studio Employee Sick After Working 220 Hours Overtime

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog