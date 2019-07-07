3-year-old boy drowns while father does river clean-up work in Kochi Pref

A three-year-old boy drowned on Sunday while his father was doing clean-up work at a river as part of a volunteer group project.

According to police, the 39-year-old father called 110 at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting that his son was missing by the Kuma River in Hadaminamicho, Kochi City.

Police and firefighters searched the river and found the boy underwater after about 30 minutes. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead due to drowning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police believe the boy accidentally fell into the river.

The river clean-up was part of a volunteer project by locals living near seven rivers in the prefecture. The Kuma River clean-up commenced at around 6:30 a.m. The father and his son were cutting river reeds and picking up trash when the boy apparently wandered off.

The spot where the boy’s body was found is approximately 1.4 meters deep.

