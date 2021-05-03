Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3-year-old boy hit and killed by car driven by his mother

GUNMA

A three-year-old boy died of injuries he received after he was hit by a car driven by his 40-year-old mother in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the home of the mother's parents, Sankei Shimbun reported. The mother and her son had returned to her family’s home for the Golden Week holidays.

The woman told police she was driving the car out of the parking space and didn’t see her son who was on a small toy bicycle with no pedals.

The child was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.


