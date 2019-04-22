3-year-old girl dies after baby stroller catches fire

A three-girl died Sunday from burns she received after the baby stroller she was in caught fire during a cooking class her mother was attending on Saturday in Tokyo.

The baby stroller caught fire during the cooking class conducted on the first floor of a building in Bunkyo Ward at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The child, Kiori Wako, was rushed to hospital with burns to her face and head, but died Sunday. In addition, her mother and another woman sustained burns to their hands after attempting to save the girl.

According to reports, no fire was being used at the time of the cooking class. The person who called 119 said that flames suddenly began to arise from the baby stroller.

Kiori had a disability and used an oxygen tank to help her breathe. It was inside her stroller when the fire broke out. Police are investigating if it may have had something to do with the fire, despite there being no flames within the vicinity of the stroller.

During the cooking class, participants were learning to prepare easy to chew and swallow meals for the elderly and were seated at a table far from the stroller at the time.

