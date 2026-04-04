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3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Kitakyushu

10 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

A three-year-old girl of Pakistani nationality was struck and killed by a car while running on a pedestrian crossing in Kitakyushu City on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., TV Asahi reported. According to police, a man driving a passenger car called 110 and said that he had hit someone at an intersection in Wakamatsu Ward.

Police quoted the driver as saying the traffic light in his direction was green and that the girl ran onto the crossing in front of him before he could stop or swerve around her.

The victim, who lived nearby, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after due to hemorrhagic shock.

Police said the girl’s parents told them she disappeared from their home after they took their eyes off her. Her father said: "I noticed she was gone and thought she might have gone to a convenience store nearby that we often go to.”

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10 Comments
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This is my area of Japan Yahata Nishi. Wakamatsu Ward. (Beach Place)

There are several International schools for all ages in this area. I mean allot.

How did a three year old girl get out on the street? Her Nationality does not matter.

Waste of a young life. Driver and parents traumatized. Heart breaking!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

This is parental neglect all day. Poor family and driver have to live with consequences. I hope social services are involved if they have any other children

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

R I P

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Sad. A horrible story for all concerned.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If you automatically claim NEGLECT clearly you have never had a child

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Gohan4: "This is parental neglect all day. Poor family and driver have to live with consequences. I hope social services are involved if they have any other children"

Yeah... not sure it's so clear cut. The parents looked around and couldn't find their kid -- that happens to 100% of all parents at some point, most often while shopping, but sometimes in more nightmarish situations, like this one. But one is one of the things you often hear about Japan when they talk about safety and about development -- little children of 4 or slightly older can be seen taking trains alone going to school, etc. It is, in fact, a point of pride here. But if one of those kids has an accident, is it suddenly neglect?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

"" Police said the girl’s parents told them she disappeared from their home after they took their eyes off her. Her father said: "I noticed she was gone and thought she might have gone to a convenience store nearby that we often go to.”"

RIP little one not your fault at all, if the above is true then these parents should have never had children.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He noticed she was gone but did he go looking for the 3 years old to the konbini where he thought she went to?

Sad for both family and the driver.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Green light for pedestrians and vehicles at the same time is a recipe for disaster. RIP little one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tragedy, I hope she goes to a better place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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