3-year-old girl dies after being hit by truck in restaurant parking lot

A three-year-old girl died after she was struck by a truck in a restaurant parking lot in Usa, Oita Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant located near an intersection along National Route 10, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl, Koharu Murakami, had just finished dinner with four family members and had run out into the parking lot when she was hit by a light truck driven by a 71-year-old man.

Police said the child suffered extensive injuries and died in hospital about 90 minutes later.

The truck driver was quoted by police as saying he was on his way to go fishing when he decided to take a short cut and avoid the red light at the intersection by turning left into the restaurant parking lot. He told police he saw the child run out in front of him and applied the brake but couldn’t stop in time.

