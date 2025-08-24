 Japan Today
national

3-year-old girl dies after falling from 6th-floor apartment in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

A 3-year-old girl died after she was found collapsed on the entrance roof of an apartment building in Sawara Ward, Fukuoka City, on Sunday. Police said she apparently fell from her family’s apartment on the sixth floor after climbing over a 1.2-meter-high railing on the balcony.

According to police, the girl's father saw his daughter on the entrance roof at around 1:30 p.m. and called 119, NTV reported.

The girl suffered a severe head injury and was taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead about 90 minutes later.

Police said the girl, Mio Takeuchi, lived with her parents and older sister who were all home at the time.

Police quoted her father as saying, "I heard the sound of a sliding window opening, so I looked outside from the balcony and saw my daughter lying on the entrance roof directly below."

