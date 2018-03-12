3-year-old girl falls to her death from 9th-floor apartment

A three-year-old girl fell to her death Sunday from the balcony of the 9th-floor apartment where she lived with her family in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the girl’s 36-year-old father, who is Chinese, had gone shopping, leaving her alone in the apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl’s 27-year-old mother was working.

When the father returned at around 1:30 p.m., he saw his daughter lying on the ground in front of the 15-story apartment building, and called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there is a 70-cm-high railing on the balcony and believe that the girl somehow climbed over it and fell.

Last year, at the same apartment building, a three-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor.

© Japan Today