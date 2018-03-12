Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3-year-old girl falls to her death from 9th-floor apartment

1 Comment
SAITAMA

A three-year-old girl fell to her death Sunday from the balcony of the 9th-floor apartment where she lived with her family in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the girl’s 36-year-old father, who is Chinese, had gone shopping, leaving her alone in the apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl’s 27-year-old mother was working.

When the father returned at around 1:30 p.m., he saw his daughter lying on the ground in front of the 15-story apartment building, and called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there is a 70-cm-high railing on the balcony and believe that the girl somehow climbed over it and fell.

Last year, at the same apartment building, a three-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Never leave your kids unattended.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon