3-year-old girl falls to her death from balcony of high-rise apartment in Hiroshima

A three-year-old girl died after apparently falling from the balcony of a high-rise apartment where she lived with her family in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

An apartment resident called 119 at around 6 p.m. and said that a child was lying on the ground in front of the 53-floor building, broadcaster NTV reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl, who was at home alone with her mother, fell from the balcony of the apartment between the 20th and 30th floors but did not give any further details on which floor.

Police said the balcony railing is 135 cms high. They said a small step stool was found beside the railing and believe the child stood up on it before falling over the railing.

The child's mother said she last saw her daughter alone in her room and that the stool was usually in the child's room, leading police to believe the girl brought it out herself. The kitchen door to the balcony was open, police said.

