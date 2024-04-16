 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

3-year-old girl falls to her death from balcony of high-rise apartment in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA

A three-year-old girl died after apparently falling from the balcony of a high-rise apartment where she lived with her family in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

An apartment resident called 119 at around 6 p.m. and said that a child was lying on the ground in front of the 53-floor building, broadcaster NTV reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl, who was at home alone with her mother, fell from the balcony of the apartment between the 20th and 30th floors but did not give any further details on which floor.

Police said the balcony railing is 135 cms high. They said a small step stool was found beside the railing and believe the child stood up on it before falling over the railing.

The child's mother said she last saw her daughter alone in her room and that the stool was usually in the child's room, leading police to believe the girl brought it out herself. The kitchen door to the balcony was open, police said.

Horrible tragedy. Is childproofing not a thing here? In the US, there is a whole industry of products to prevent infants and toddlers from getting into places they shouldn't get into, touching stuff they shouldn't touch, banging their heads, electrocuting themselves, etc. Most parents outfit their homes with the full gamut of childproofing devices.

A childproof latch on the veranda door would have prevented this senseless tragedy.

