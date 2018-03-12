Y3.7 bil in cash brought to Tokyo police as lost and found in 2017

People brought a record 3.75 billion yen in cash to Tokyo police as lost and found items in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Of the sum, 2.7 billion yen, or more than 70 percent, was returned to the money's owners.

Some 510 million yen was handed over to those who reported the findings, while 480 million yen went into the coffers of the Tokyo metropolitan government.

People who find cash and report it to police can receive up to 20 percent of the money as a reward from its owner. If no one comes forward as owner after three months, those who found the cash can claim the whole amount.

In case the finders decline to own the money even if its owner is not found, the sum will become part of local government revenues.

