national

Y3.7 bil in cash brought to Tokyo police as lost and found in 2017

4 Comments
TOKYO

People brought a record 3.75 billion yen in cash to Tokyo police as lost and found items in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Of the sum, 2.7 billion yen, or more than 70 percent, was returned to the money's owners.

Some 510 million yen was handed over to those who reported the findings, while 480 million yen went into the coffers of the Tokyo metropolitan government.

People who find cash and report it to police can receive up to 20 percent of the money as a reward from its owner. If no one comes forward as owner after three months, those who found the cash can claim the whole amount.

In case the finders decline to own the money even if its owner is not found, the sum will become part of local government revenues.

Nope, finders keepers in my book. Unless there's some identification I'd never hand it in.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I would rather turn it in and wait. Perhaps, someone, somewhere is looking an undisclosed sum of money and needed it for their families.

BUT, if they don't claim it within 90 days, it mine now. :)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I found two 1000 yen notes on the roadside in November and handed them in. The paperwork took 5 mins at the local koban, then I spent another 5 minutes at the lost property office to claim them three months later. Very straightforward process that I've done a few times, and it always seems to delight the coppers at the koban when I hand in notes or a wallet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nope, finders keepers in my book.

The law book says otherwise. That’s theft.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

