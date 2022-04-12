30,000 foreign students have entered Japan since COVID border curbs eased

Around 30,000 foreign students have arrived in Japan since March when the government eased COVID-19 border controls, education minister Shinsuke Suematsu said Tuesday.
The government estimates around 110,000 overseas students were waiting to enter Japan as of last month after being kept out for roughly two years by the country's strict border restrictions.
It aims to accept all those waiting by May, and the minister said progress toward that goal is "generally going well."
Japan's long-running and stringent border controls drew fierce criticism from impacted students and academics ahead of the April start of the school year.
In late November, Japan effectively imposed an entry ban on nonresident foreign nationals to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
But Japan's measures were later relaxed to allow businesspeople, students, and returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents to enter. The border remains closed to tourists.
The daily cap on overseas arrivals has been increased in phases -- up to 7,000 from 5,000 on March 14 and to 10,000 from Sunday.
The government has prioritized foreign students by allocating them empty seats on weekday flights into Japan.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Is it for only foreign students? There be no school and university without students, Japanese university, Japanese language school really wait for this moment.
Lamilly
Good luck
Sh1mon M4sada
It's good to be wary of neighbour/s who are not transparent about their covid management, but it's also good to see the government is trying to get as much normality back as possible.
Geographically, Japan is in a very tough place, and it's not helped by so much of its supply chain in China, which entails sponsored travels between China and Japan. When you have CCP media touting low confirmed cases, but explained the definition of confirmed cases, you know the situation is much worse there.
IMO, if Japan is not vigilant, it may well find its economy entering a new wave of covid induced volatility.
Reciprocity was a policy introduced to deal with difficult regimes, Japan may well find it's the only option for dealing with opaque China.