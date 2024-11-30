 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
People walk along Takeshita street in Harajuku, Tokyo, on August 10. Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
national

30% of tourists to Japan experienced overtourism problems in 2024

TOKYO

Over 30 percent of foreign tourists to Japan experienced problems associated with overtourism during their trips in 2024 and more than 60 percent said they are willing to accept higher charges as a way to ease congestion and protect natural and cultural resources, according to a recent survey.

The survey of 7,796 foreigners about their travel plans and experiences, jointly conducted by the Development Bank of Japan and the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation and released in October, found that congestion of tourist destinations was the most common problem, with 32 percent of respondents saying they experienced it during their stay.

The result compares to 30 percent in the 2019 survey conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic. The second most popular response in the multiple answer question was bad manners such as littering and entering restricted areas.

In the survey conducted online from July 8 to July 18 on individuals aged 20 to 79 across Asia, Britain, France, the United States and Australia, 63 percent said they would accept higher charges at tourist destinations and other facilities in Japan if they would help ease congestion and protect those cites, up from 43 percent in 2019.

The survey also showed the potential of rural tourism, with 97 percent of respondents who have visited or plan to visit Japan expressing interest in going to regional areas of Japan but less than 10 percent of them having actually traveled to such places.

Among those who have plans to visit Japan, 72 percent want to see the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka. Of those wanting to see the event, 42 percent said the expo will be the main reason for their travel to Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

