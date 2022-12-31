30-year-old man, 18-year-old woman found dead in apartment in apparent suicide

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead in the man’s apartment in Tokyo on Thursday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the two bodies were found in the second-floor apartment in Shinagawa Ward at around 8 a.m. Kyodo News reported that police had gone to the apartment after the man’s father called 119 to say he had received a message from his son, saying he was going to commit suicide.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on either body. The remnants of coal briquettes were found and the windows had been sealed shut with duct tape.

Police said two notes were found on a table but did not reveal the contents.

The man and woman had been in a relationship, police said after speaking with other tenants in the building.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

