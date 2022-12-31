Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

30-year-old man, 18-year-old woman found dead in apartment in apparent suicide

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead in the man’s apartment in Tokyo on Thursday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the two bodies were found in the second-floor apartment in Shinagawa Ward at around 8 a.m. Kyodo News reported that police had gone to the apartment after the man’s father called 119 to say he had received a message from his son, saying he was going to commit suicide.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on either body. The remnants of coal briquettes were found and the windows had been sealed shut with duct tape.

Police said two notes were found on a table but did not reveal the contents.

The man and woman had been in a relationship, police said after speaking with other tenants in the building.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog