32-year-old police sergeant apparently commits suicide in police box in Tokyo

TOKYO

A 32-year-old police sergeant apparently committed suicide by shooting himself while on duty at a koban (police box) in Tokyo on Friday.

A police officer on patrol found the sergeant lying on the floor, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head, inside the Sekihara 3-chome koban in Adachi Ward, at around 6:55 a.m. Friday, NTV reported.

Emergency personnel confirmed the officer’s death at the scene.

A handgun issued to the sergeant was found nearby, and one shot had been fired, police said. The sergeant had reportedly been on duty alone since 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement: “It is truly regrettable that an employee may have committed suicide by using a handgun. We would like to clarify the facts and work to prevent such an incident from happening again.''

