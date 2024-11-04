 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
national

33 changed gender in Japan without surgery after 2023 court ruling

5 Comments
TOKYO

At least 33 individuals changed their legal gender in Japan without surgery this year since the Supreme Court ruled against a law requiring transgender people to remove their reproductive capabilities for such alteration, a survey by the top court showed Sunday.

The data is the first comprehensive figure on gender changes since the top court declared in October last year that the controversial requirement was unconstitutional, as previous numbers were only based on individual reports.

The study, which targeted family courts nationwide, found that 790 people were granted gender change recognition between January and September this year. Court records showed that 33 did not undergo surgery, although the actual number may be higher.

Based on the current pace, an estimated 1,053 people will have their gender change requests approved by year-end, surpassing the annual 600 to 900 in recent years.

The Japanese law on gender dysphoria stipulates five conditions for those wishing to register as a member of the opposite sex, in addition to a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from at least two physicians.

The five conditions comprise being no less than 18 years old, unmarried, having no child who is a minor, having "no reproductive glands or whose reproductive glands have permanently lost function," and having "a body that appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs of those of the opposite gender."

At least 10,000 individuals have changed their gender under these conditions.

On Oct. 25 last year, the top court's Grand Bench ruled that required sterilization is a restriction violating the Constitution's Article 13, which guarantees individuals' freedom from "invasion into their body against their will."

A written notification explaining the ruling was distributed to family courts nationwide as a "reference" for administrative processing.

According to an individual who changed their gender without surgery following the ruling, the process involved submitting a medical certificate and attending an interview with a judge, with approval granted roughly six months after the application.

The judge asked in detail about their experience with gender dysphoria and hormone treatments in the interview, the individual said, adding that they were "grateful that having this as a standard procedure (to change gender) broadens options."

A judge involved in civil proceedings, meanwhile, said gender change judgments for individuals who have not undergone surgery require a "more cautious review" compared with those who have.

Ruling and opposition parties are considering legislative changes following the Supreme Court's ruling.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
So a man with a Willy can be called a woman now. This is the future Orwell warned us about, reality goes in the dustbin while people believe anything the man in the screen tells them repeatedly day after day after day.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

33 changed gender

You can't change gender any more than you can change species.

A man can never become a woman.

The shape of the pelvis is different and an x-ray and even a computer analysis of your gait will prove which of the two scientifically recognized biological genders you are.

If you carry the Y chromosome, you are male.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Banthu

Saying that scientific fact soon will be called a thought/hate crime and could risk imprisonment. Mark my words the world is going utterly bonkers.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

BanthuToday 06:37 am JST

33 changed gender

You can't change gender any more than you can change species.

A man can never become a woman.

But they can change what you will call them because you can be fooled.

The shape of the pelvis is different and an x-ray and even a computer analysis of your gait will prove which of the two scientifically recognized biological genders you are.

Look closely at the list of primary sex characteristics:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_characteristics

Since "hips" isn't in the primary, it is totally changeable with the right intervention.

If you carry the Y chromosome, you are male.

So the XYs with severe androgen insensitivity syndrome and female genitals go in the men's restroom? Not sure they are going along with that.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

i think

they need to be in care of some...specialist.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Taiwan

FFS Fact-check;

Biological sex is 100% identifiable even for skeletons thousands of years ago by analysing the bones without even using DNA.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:53 am JST

Taiwan

FFS Fact-check;

Biological sex is 100% identifiable even for skeletons thousands of years ago by analysing the bones without even using DNA.

Chances are they are not really that worried about misidentifying someone in such studies and we didn't have puberty blockers until around 100 years ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, if I dress up as a cat and meow then do I become a cat?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

kurisupisuToday 07:00 am JST

So, if I dress up as a cat and meow then do I become a cat?

If you make a convincing cat, sure. Size is a bit of a problem, though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

