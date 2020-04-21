33 more crew on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki test positive for virus

An additional 33 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in southwestern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 34, the Nagasaki prefectural government said Wednesday.
After a Philippine crew member aboard the Costa Atlantica, which is docked in the Koyagi district of Nagasaki city, was confirmed as infected with the virus on Tuesday, the city said it would test 53 people who had been in close contact with the crew member as well as four of the vessel's cooks.
The results of 56 people's tests have been publicly released so far, with 23 coming back negative.
Those who had been in close contact with the crew member who tested positive have been quarantined, while other crew members have been staying in cabins with balconies. There are no passengers aboard the cruise ship, which has a crew of 623.
A senior Nagasaki government official said Monday there could be a cluster of coronavirus infections aboard the ship, which arrived in Nagasaki on Jan 29 and is scheduled to remain until the end of April.
The ship was originally due to undergo repairs in China but Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, eventually received the repair order due to the virus outbreak, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
In Tokyo, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday he will dispatch ministry officials and specialists from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases to the ship.
Since the first virus infection in Nagasaki Prefecture was confirmed in the city of Iki on March 14, no one has boarded or disembarked from the Costa Atlantica. Nagasaki has so far confirmed about 20 cases of coronavirus infection in the prefecture, including the case of the crew member.© KYODO
23 Comments
that person
Another one?!
Im just curious why you would need more than 600 crew to send a boat for repair? This certainly seems like non essential travel to me. What are they thinking sending a cruise ship overseas with what’s been going on. And what was japan thinking allowing this to happen?
Wake up everyone!!!!!!
Mirai Hayashi
Why are you still taking cruises??????????????????? And why are these cruise companies still operating?????? They definitely should be held liable for any sicknesses or deaths that occur....no excuse!
rgcivilian1
The ship arrived in Nagasaki on Jan. 29 and is scheduled to remain until the end of April. Originally due to undergo repairs in China but received the repair order due to the virus outbreak, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The cruise ship's 623 crew, 56 were in close contact with the person who has tested positive. Tests on the 56 have begun, with three testing negative, but though no passengers the crew aboard are the ones infected upon arrival.
Failure of the local governments and GOJ in understanding the graveness of this situation or simply cast a blind eye towards it until public sentiment could not tolerate it any longer. Either way it is done so the best one can do is recall who failed to take the proper steps, the people in pressuring its governments, the media for not publicizing the information and instead squashed the stories from the public, or the tourism group who is just greedy and cares less about either government or people and just focus on money.
kurisupisu
So, keep everyone on the ship until they all get infected?
hooktrunk2
623 crew members sounds like a lot, but some cruise ships can hold close to 4000 passengers. The ship is probably the crew's home as well as their work, but then again, I am not a cruise ship expert. Just guessing.
Bububu4
If the ship arrived on January 29 the crew member obviously got infected in Japan.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Someone call that Dr Iwaya from Kobe University so the jobs done right for once please.
Goodlucktoyou
623 confined crew and 56 tests.
pretty much sums up Abe’s way of dealing with the virus.
HBJ
Have the crew members been free to leave the ship every day and travel around local places, or have they been confined to the ship since Jan 29?
Presumably they were all quarantined for 14 days at one point because of what happened with the other cruise ship. But one infection showing now suggests the crew member in question caught the virus 2-3 weeks ago. What are the virus numbers from local areas around the ship?
I suppose it’s possible a non crew member boarding the ship could also have caused the infection (engineer, local government official etc. ).
Harry_Gatto
Not since March 14th as the article points out:
Yubaru
So if no one has boarded or disembarked since MARCH 14th, how in the world did the virus, which is supposed to show itself, in 2 weeks to 3 weeks at the most, get someone infected over a month later?
Me thinks there is something else going on here with regards to the accuracy of this information!
Kumagaijin
Yes, seems like there was some interaction between the crew and the local population. It could have come from a food provider or some other interaction with the locals. I mean, I'm sure a boat load of young Italian men would generate some local interest and excitement.
garymalmgren
Have the crew members been free to leave the ship every day and travel around local places, or have they been confined to the ship since Jan 29?
Ｔhis will depend on what repairs or maintenance is being undertaken.
Three months is quite a long time for the ship to be out of action (and not earning revenue) so it would seem that some major repairs other than routine maintenance is being done.
This will mean that a lot of the ships envorinment systems will be down and a percentage of the crew (for example catering and entertainment staff) will be housed ashore. Generally, if a ship is laid up for three months the noessential crew would be sent home on leave. With limited flights out to places like the Philipines, Indonesia, China, and India the ships owners could not send the crew members home.
You have to understand that many of these crew members are sharing 6 berth cabins with triple deck bunks. Showering and washing is on a roster system. They can't just rock up and take a shower whenever they feel like it. Dinning is also rostered in cramped dinning conditions.
Thus some members aboard and some members housed a shore is my guess.
gary
HBJ
@Harry - My reading comprehension skills must be self isolating from the rest of my brain!
Not necessarily. He could've been asymptomatic until a week ago - and then required to meet the basic standards of fever for 4 straight days before being given a test. That could've been 3 days ago. 1-2 days to get the result. 1 day for the journos to get the story.
Whatever the actual timescale is, the infected person will have almost certainly passed the virus on to more people on the ship. So these numbers are only going to increase in the coming days and weeks.
Has anyone learned any lessons from the first cruise ship though?
Reckless
These poor people. We know what’s gonna happen. 3 weeks of claustrophobia eating just onigiri and bentos in their windowless cabins.
Alexandre T. Ishii
"The ship was originally due to undergo repairs in China but Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., eventually received the repair order due to the virus outbreak..."
Why is that? The ship had to fill up fuel and go direct to China, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. had to rejects it, to avoid health damages in Nagasaki.
garymalmgren
According to this
https://www.cruisemapper.com/ships/Costa-Atlantica-536
The crew is 902, so about 30% of the crew have left the ship.
The operator is CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd (Carnival Corporation + China Merchants Group)
Another quote, "Costa Atlantica left Costa Cruises fleet to start operations for the new Chinese company CSSC Carnival China Cruise Shipping - officially since January 13, 2020"
So the charter was taken over by a Chinese company on Jan 13th the refused entrance to China.
I think there is a lot to this ship's story.
Some of the crew members have a built in resistance to corona,
.Besides the ship's staff and crew, Costa cruise passengers are also served by Peper robots - the latest cyborg technology implemented fleetwide in 2016. These humanoid robots greet and guide passengers upon embarkation.
3RENSHO
"...I'm sure a boat load of young Italian men would generate some local interest and excitement."
The crew members are not Italian. Crew are typically from countries including Bangladesh, India and Philippines. Moreover, the full crew complement is 902. Interestingly enough, this ship was sold on January 14 2020 to a Chinese cruise operator, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping.
https://www.cruisemapper.com/news/6590-cssc-carnival-cruise-shipping-welcomes-costa-atlantica
n1k1
I feel sorry for the older or / and weaker people on board . but this time they really should let experts handle the situation. not only they will proper contain it the data they will collect will be of massive help
Jonathan Prin
Hey, don't panick. No one died, nothing wrong happened. Clusters are everywhere in the world.
I would be more concerned if I was still paying taxes in Japan because they sent Ministry official (what for ???) and JSDF (what for???), all of which will cost huge amou't of money for no common sense reason in my opinion...
Covid19 can circulate a long humain chain before hitting the ones at risk (the elder and bad shape immune system persons for 99% of the persons).
Where is the captain in charge ?
Stay calm and behave.
kwatt
It seems like 2nd Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.
noriahojanen
Full separation and contact/mobility control are essential. In off-service status, free spaces onboard must be abundant. I hope that things will be handled swifter and more properly than the previous case in Diamond Princess.
kazetsukai
Sad for those who contracted and tested positive. Hope they can recover without any death.
Such close proximity living on the ship unfortunately invited such an outcome. The key is that it remains contained.
The thing is why are they continuing to operate when the rest of the world are "forced" to stop working or must work by non-physical internet.
But also amazing is that all of our truckers and transportation personnel as well as the key public w
Have they built up an immunity or have not been tested?
Surely we need to know. It sheds light to everything we are doing.