38 injured in school bus accident in Aomori Pref

A bus lies in a field after overturning on a road in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

A bus carrying members of a high school soccer club overturned on a road in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday. Police said 35 students, two adults and the driver were injured and taken to hospital, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Most of the bus occupants suffered minor head and leg injuries, but none were life-threatening, hospital officials said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. The bus was carrying soccer players from Kosei Gakuin High School in Hachinohe.

Police said visibility was good at the time and believe the driver swerved to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction on the narrow rural road. The bus hit the guardrail at the edge of the road, overturned and came to rest at the edge of a field.

A local resident told local media there had been other accidents at the same spot before.

