39 confirmed dead in Hokkaido earthquake

Japanese authorities say 39 people have been confirmed dead from a powerful earthquake that struck the northern island of Hokkaido last week.
The Hokkaido government said Sunday that two people remain missing and one other person has no vital signs. Rescue workers are using backhoes and shovels to search for the missing in a tangle of dirt and the rubble of homes left by multiple landslides in the town of Atsuma. All but four of the victims are from the community of 4,600 people.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a hard-hit area of Sapporo, the main city in Hokkaido.
The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service across Hokkaido. It took two days to restore electricity to most of the island of 5.4 million people.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Goodlucktoyou
Abe should visit before electricity is restored.
Brian Wheway
Keep up the excellent work guys, keep digging.
Belrick
Seriously erroneous reporting! The power was, for the most part, cut by the power companies, and NOT as a result of the earthquake alone. All week these news reports on various sites have been reporting this and the government ordered them to start operating again!
Félix Lorenzo Martín Moro
Rest in peace all deads
Tokyo-Engr
Was watching a NHK program last night about this disaster and the flooding this year. Wow! I did not realize the extent of the disaster, the amount of landslides that occurred and the liquefaction that caused so much destruction. Really tough deal for some folks up there.
@Belrick. Thanks for pointing this out. The utility had to "shed load" (Not really shedding as it was off line already) to get the system restarted. You cannot just "throw a switch" or close a single circuit breaker and re-energize the island. Utilities have SOP's where the most critical loads are brought on line first and as additional generation is added/restarted then more load is added. Hokkaido needs more generation (what type is another argument) as it is not practical or cost effective to increase the capacity of the DC intertie between Honshu and Hokkaido. The utility did a really good job considering what they had to work with.